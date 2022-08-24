The case of the alleged leader of a major south-west drug trafficking network has been adjourned for another two months following a plea offer.
Warrnambool's William Orde, 29, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video-link from prison.
He is charged over his involvement in a drug trafficking network allegedly uncovered during Operation Abalone, which police established in September 2019 in order to investigate the trafficking of methamphetamine, GHB and cannabis.
The case has been on foot for more than two years and has been the subject of multiple committal mention hearings, which are held by the magistrates court in order to progress a case.
Orde faced a committal hearing in May last year but it was cut short after his then lawyer Nadia Kaddeche said it was unclear what evidence police relied on for each individual charge.
At the time he faced more than 30 drug and driving-related charges.
It was at that hearing a Geelong police officer admitted to having "no legal power" to access encrypted phone messages relating to the alleged Warrnambool-based drug ring.
First Constable Samuel McDonald said he logged into Orde's phone, which was placed in personal property at the police station but not taken for the purpose of an investigation, and located messages on an encrypted messaging service called Signal, which were recorded and forwarded to Warrnambool police in April 2020.
On Wednesday Timothy Sullivan, representing Orde, said Emma Turnbull Lawyers had put in a plea offer at the last court date based on those recordings being inadmissible evidence.
But he said police prosecutors had since come back with a counter offer, stating there was further evidence based on telephone intercepts which allowed the drug charges to proceed.
Mr Sullivan said that offer would likely throw Ms Turnbull's office into "disarray" and more time was needed for consideration.
The matter was adjourned to October 14 for another committal mention hearing.
A previous court heard investigators obtained a supreme court warrant in March 2020 to phone-tap Orde.
That allegedly uncovered numerous messages and calls relating to Orde and others obtaining drugs from Melbourne and travelling to South Australia to drop off methamphetamine and pick up cannabis.
Then on April 8, 2020, Orde crashed a black Jeep on the Hamilton Highway at Stonehaven, west of Geelong.
He then paid a Warrnambool man $4000 to tell police he was the driver.
But investigators overhead a phone call in which Orde said he fled the scene of the crash in a taxi because he was carrying $50,000 cash and a litre of GHB.
He pleaded guilty in Melbourne County Court this month to attempting to pervert the course of justice and associated offences and was jailed for nine months.
Orde has been in custody for more than two years and is serving a lengthy jail sentence that won't see him released until 2026 at the earliest.
He was jailed in may for eight years and 10 months after pleading guilty to the savage beating of another man who suffered life-threatening and life-changing brain injuries.
The assault stemmed from contact on social hook-up app Tinder. He must serve a non-parole period of six years and two months.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
