A contemporary home at Woodford is unlike anything agent Luke Williams has ever seen.
The spotted gum five-bedroom home offers breathtaking views and a high level of luxury.
Three-metre ceilings, concrete bench tops and American Oak cabinetry feature in the home, which was built three years ago.
It is set on about 1.75 acres in the highly sought-after town.
"The design and orientation is exceptional and creates a passive warm and cool home," Mr Williams said.
A Cheminees Philippe radiant double sided fireplace is the centrepiece of the home, he said.
Mr Williams, of Luke Williams Real Estate, said there had been a mix of interest in the home, which has a price range of between $1.45 and $1.55 million, from local and Melbourne buyers.
"The interest in Woodford over the last two years has been off the charts," Mr Williams said.
"There's been a distinct move of younger families from Warrnambool moving out there for the space, the school, community friendliness and proximity to Warrnambool."
Mr Williams said the home would suit someone with a keen eye for detail.
"It does have a modern feel to it might appeal to a younger family or professional couple," he said.
The home has two decked areas, inclduing one which has a built-in barbecue, making it perfect for entertaining.
It also has ample shedding, including one that could double as a living space, and a wormfarm septic system.
Mr Williams said the quality craftmanship of the home was astounding.
"I've never seen a home like this in our area," he said.
"It's unlike anything else and the owners have done a superb job in creating something truly iconic."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
