Thug jailed over violent home invasion sparked by drug debt

A violent thug who broke into another man's home and assaulted him in front of his young child has been jailed for six years.
Paton Reiri, 29, of Heywood, forced entry to a property in Portland's Garden Street in 2020 and assaulted the male victim who he believed owed him drug money. A five-year-old child was present.
He pleaded guilty in Warrnambool County Court last week to aggravated burglary and associated offences.
On Wednesday Reiri was jailed for six years with a non-parole period of four years.
Judge Michael O'Connell said the aggravated burglary, which occurred in front of a five-year-old child, deserved condign punishment.
"You, and those minded to engaged in such serious behaviour, must understand this type of thuggery and lawless violence in which you engaged in... will not be tolerated by the court," he said.
Reiri has been in custody since his arrest in September 2020 so will be eligible for parole in a little over two years.
He attended the Garden Street property on August 8, 2020 and demanded money from the victim before slicing him with a 20 centimetre-long pocket knife to the chest and face.
When a female at the property tried to call triple-0, Reiri waved the knife at her, causing a small cut to her finger.
He then stole and broke her mobile phone before fleeing the scene.
The man was on the run from the police for about a month after the violent offending.
He was arrested in dramatic circumstances by Victoria Police fugitive task force members, crime investigation unit detectives and the dog squad on September 17, 2020.
Reiri drove at detectives, forcing them to jump out of the way, and damaged a police vehicle.
He then fled at high speed, exiting through a gate but colliding with a cattle grate.
Police forcibly removed him from the driver-side window before finding him in possession of a homemade baton.
Judge O'Connell said the offending at Garden Street was very similar to an aggravated burglary committed by Reiri in 2015.
He said on that occasion Reiri assaulted a woman and "savagely beat a man with whom you had some drug involvement".
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
