Car torched at football/netball venue

A car is believed to have been torched in Camperdown overnight Wednesday at Leura Oval.
The Camperdown Country Fire Authority unit was called to Campbell Street at midnight Tuesday.
Advertisement
The initial report was to a tree fire but CFA volunteers found a vehicle alight at the football ground when they arrived at 12.02am Wednesday.
The fire was quickly brought under control and declared safe at 12.11am.
Warrnambool police crime investigation unit detectives are looking into the circumstances surrounding the blaze and where the vehicle came from.
At this stage it's suspected the car was stolen from outside Camperdown, driven to the venue and then torched.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.