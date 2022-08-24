The region's healthcare services will share in $1.3 million of state government cash to upgrade facilities and equipment.
South West Healthcare will get a slice of the total $105 million cash splash with more than $600,000 going towards new cataract and endoscopy surgical equipment in its operating theatres.
Advertisement
It is part of the medical equipment replacement program.
Moyne Health Services has secured $743,458 through the surgical equipment innovation fund to upgrade the existing fire ring main and sprinklers.
SWH executive director of nursing and midwifery Gaynor Stevenson said cataract surgery could now be offered across all its theatres giving "greater flexibility to our community and enabling treatment close to home".
"The additional and upgraded endoscopy equipment will increase efficiency, allowing us to treat more patients per list, therefore providing greater and more timely access to surgery," Ms Stevenson said.
Moyne Health Services chief executive officer Katharina Redford welcomed the funding.
"The upgrade will ensure fire protection is optimised throughout Moyne Health Service, further enhancing a safe environment for all patients, visitors and staff," Mrs Redford said.
She said the health service was not required to put in additional funds to receive the new equipment.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.