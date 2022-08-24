The Standard

South West Healthcare and Moyne Health Services receive state government funding

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 25 2022 - 11:17pm, first published August 24 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CASH COUP: South West Healthcare and Moyne Health Services have secured a slice of $105 million state government funding.

The region's healthcare services will share in $1.3 million of state government cash to upgrade facilities and equipment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.