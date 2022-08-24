Drug debt assault ends with two men in hospital after stabbing

UPDATED, Wednesday, 10.50am:
Portland police crime investigation unit detectives are investigating a stabbing in Portland early Wednesday morning suspected of being sparked by a drug debt.
Investigators were called to reports of a serious assault at an address in Blackwood Court at 1.20am.
A Portland 46-year-old man and a the accused offender, a 32-year-old man from Craigieburn, were both taken to the Portland Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Craigieburn man has been arrested and is currently under police guard in the Portland hospital.
It is believed all parties are known to each other.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk said forensic officers were currently searching the potential crime scene for evidence, assisted by Portland and Hamilton investigators.
It's alleged a 32-year-old Craigeburn man entered the Blackwood Court address, confronting the 46-year-old resident and a physical altercation took place.
A woman at the address then intervened with a pole or similar object and defended the resident, who suffered stab wounds.
The accused offender was struck to the head by the woman and he was also taken to hospital, where he is under police guard.
The 46-year-old is still being assessed and treated, but it's likely he will be flown to a Melbourne hospital.
The accused man is likely to be transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for further treatment.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said a second man arrived at the address with the alleged offender.
The identity of that man is not known but police wish to speak to him to obtain a version of the events that unfolded.
It's not believed he was involved in the physical altercation.
A drug debt is suspected of being the motivation behind the assault.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
