Accused refused bail on stabbing charges

UPDATE, Friday, 8.55am:
A 32-year-old Craigieburn man has been remanded in custody after a stabbing incident in Portland early Wednesday.
Willie Pickett, 32, previously of Heywood, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court late on Thursday.
He has been remanded in custody until a committal mention on November 25 and has been transferred to Melbourne as he still requires ongoing medical treatment for head injuries.
Mr Pickett has been charged with home invasion (involving two or more offenders), intentionally causing serious injury and other assault-related offences.
Police allege that Mr Pickett and an unknown man attended at a Blackwood Court address in Portland early Wednesday morning where there was a physical confrontation involving Mr Pickett, a 46-year-old resident, another 32-year-old Portland man and a woman.
Mr Pickett, who is known to the Portland residents, was in the company of an unknown man.
The 46-year-old resident suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The other 32-year-old Portland man and Mr Pickett were transported to the Portland Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
Mr Pickett is understood to have suffered head injuries after a woman intervened in the confrontation and struck him to the head with a pole or similar item.
He suffered lacerations to his head and was assessed and treated, which led to his delayed appearance in court late Thursday.
The alleged victims are cooperating with police and it's hoped they will take part in producing an identikit of the unknown male which could be released to the public with the aim of identifying the unknown man.
Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Wednesday, 10.50am:
Portland police crime investigation unit detectives are investigating a stabbing in Portland early Wednesday morning suspected of being sparked by a drug debt.
Investigators were called to reports of a serious assault at an address in Blackwood Court at 1.20am.
A Portland 46-year-old man and the accused offender, a 32-year-old man from Craigieburn, were both taken to the Portland Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Craigieburn man has been arrested and is currently under police guard in the Portland hospital.
It is believed all parties are known to each other.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk said forensic officers were currently searching the potential crime scene for evidence, assisted by Portland and Hamilton investigators.
It's alleged a 32-year-old Craigeburn man entered the Blackwood Court address, confronting the 46-year-old resident and a physical altercation took place.
A woman at the address then allegedly intervened with a pole or similar object and defended the resident, who suffered stab wounds.
The accused offender was struck to the head by the woman and he was also taken to hospital, where he is under police guard.
The 46-year-old is still being assessed and treated, but it's likely he will be flown to a Melbourne hospital.
The accused man is likely to be transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for further treatment.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said a second man arrived at the address with the alleged offender.
The identity of that man is not known but police wish to speak to him to obtain a version of the events that unfolded.
It's not believed he was involved in the physical altercation.
A drug debt is suspected of being the motivation behind the assault.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Long-time senior journalist
