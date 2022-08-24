A two-lot subdivision at the centre of one shire's growth corridor has been cleared as councillors say the proposal will help address a land shortage.
Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted to approve plans for a 2339 square-metre residential lot and an adjoining road at 23 Talbot Street, Camperdown on Tuesday night.
Advertisement
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady and central ward councillor Laurie Hickey declared a conflict of interest and were not present for the vote.
One objection to the proposal was received, outlining concerns regarding increased traffic, an adverse impact on the existing neighbourhood character and the site's potential for further subdivision.
The area - both residential and farming-zoned land - was included in the 2021 Residential Land Review which identified the site's potential for 32 additional lots.
South-central ward councillor Jo Beard said an objection based on the site's future did not justify a permit refusal.
"It's speculation to determine whether or not we're thinking about future development which clearly this application isn't," she said.
"In terms of the assessment that's been done by the planning department, I'm more than comfortable with what they've come through with - especially the conditions.
"In terms of the access track I think it's just practical in that it'll allow the two properties to access it now. It's not changing it to a bitumen sealed road, if there's anything down in the future then we look at it on its merits at the time.
"In terms of the objection relating to potential growth of the bigger lot size it's purely speculation and we can't make a decision based on that."
IN OTHER NEWS
An inspection of the site on August 10 was attended by councillors, council officers, the applicant and representative of the objector.
It found the proposal was acceptable and would support infill residential development in the township where land supply is limited, limiting new housing.
A total of 22 conditions were imposed on the permit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.