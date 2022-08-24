The Standard

Coleraine man pleads guilty to false imprisonment, serious assault offences

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 24 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman locked inside home and seriously assaulted for six hours

A woman was locked inside her home for six hours and seriously assaulted by a Coleraine male armed with a meat cleaver, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.