Woman locked inside home and seriously assaulted for six hours

A woman was locked inside her home for six hours and seriously assaulted by a Coleraine male armed with a meat cleaver, a court has heard.
The 40-year-old offender, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with false imprisonment, reckless conduct endangering persons of serious injury, threat to kill and criminal damage.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa offered a sentence indication of jail time lasting "months" if the man pleaded guilty. He accepted.
The man was also ordered to be assessed for a community correction order and will be sentenced on September 2.
He was already on three counts of bail when he attended the home of his ex-partner on August 17 about 5am.
The pair had only been in a relationship for about two months, the court heard.
The offender choked the victim and threatened to kill her while banging a meat cleaver against a door.
She attempted to leave up to eight times through front and rear doors but was physically stopped by the man, who grabbed her and threw her to the ground.
The ordeal lasted about six hours before the woman was able to leave her home.
She suffered bruising to her chest, stomach and legs.
The victim reported the incident to police on August 19.
While providing a statement, the offender rang her multiple times and sent threatening and verbally abusive text messages.
The court heard he rang her from a public phone.
The man was arrested in Coleraine on August 22 shortly before 3pm.
Taylor Tringali, representing the offender, said the man had a history of drug and alcohol abuse and often consumed up to two slabs of beer per day.
She said the significant consumption of alcohol appeared to be the cause of most of the man's offending.
Ms Tringali said while her client was previously unwilling to engage in support services he now understood he needed to address his alcohol dependency.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
