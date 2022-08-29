A leading women's health advocacy group has slammed the state parliament for voting against a bill to widen abortion services as new data shows its increasing demand in region.
The bill which would have prevented publicly-funded hospitals from refusing abortion services was voted down by the Labor government and Liberal-National opposition after a debate in parliament.
Women's Health and Wellbeing Barwon South West chief executive officer Emma Mahony said the decision would aggravate abortion access issues already faced in regional areas including high cost, transport difficulties and "shame and judgement".
"As abortion is legal in Victoria it is very important it is available in all publicly funded hospitals," she said.
"There are many barriers that persist [for] women accessing abortions and these are compounded in rural and regional communities."
Ms Mahony said refusal to expand the state's abortion services would worsen the cost burden on regional women and strain city health systems.
"The vast majority in our communities end up accessing abortion in Melbourne, either at the Women's [Hospital] or through private full-fee clinics," she said.
She said abortion was "timely and effective healthcare" she believed the hospital system was responsible for providing.
Latest data from the Victorian Women's Health Atlas revealed Moyne Shire had more demand for medical abortion than the state average in 2020.
The council area had a medical abortion rate of 6.23 - which was measured by the number of Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme claims for abortion medications Mifepristone and misoprostol per 1000 females aged 12 to 54 - compared to a state average of 4.6.
Moyne was the only south-west council area to have a rate higher than the state average in 2020, but the data showed the region's other councils including Corangamite Shire and Southern Grampians Shire were seeing an increasing demand for medical abortion.
Corangamite's rate in 2020 increased to 4.01 from 3.74 in 2019 but was 5.08 in 2018, whereas Southern Grampians' rate in both 2019 and 2020 was 3.36, up from 2.58 in 2018.
Warrnambool had a steady rate decreased from 4.94 in 2018 to 4.84 in 2019, and 4.19 in 2020.
The Women's Health Atlas did not have data for surgical abortions.
The bill, introduced by Reason Party leader and Victorian upper house crossbench MP Fiona Patten on August 17, would have prevented hospitals from overriding their doctors' decisions to offer abortions.
It still allowed individual doctors to conscientiously object to an abortion, but under Victorian laws they would be required to refer a pregnant person enquiring about termination to a doctor who would not object.
Ms Patten's bill was voted down with a 28 to 7 result.
It received support from Western Victoria MPs Andy Meddick and Stuart Grimley, Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam, Justice Party MP Tania Maxwell, Sustainable Australia MP Clifford Hayes and Transport Matters MP Rod Barton.
Western Victoria Labor member Jaala Pulford said her party voted against the bill because it was not the "answer to the challenge [of] access to service".
"There is a better, more effective way to do the things that [Ms Patten is] wanting to do around access to services," she said in parliament on August 17.
"There are arrangements in place for transfers from hospital to hospital, medical abortion is increasingly available and there are the hubs that are in the reproductive health strategy, but we know our work is not done here."
Ms Patten took to Twitter to express her disappointment of the vote result, but said it would not be her only attempt at abortion service reform.
"This is a loss for women and gender diverse Victorians, and a loss for free and fair public health services," she said.
"[It is] a win for religious ideology in the public health system.
"We may have had a loss today, but if I am re-elected, I promise I will fight tooth and nail to improve access to abortion."
