The Standard

Women's Health and Wellbeing Barwon South West CEO Emma Mahony criticises Victorian parliament's vote against bill to expand abortion access

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated August 29 2022 - 4:22am, first published 1:30am
Women's Health and Wellbeing Barwon South West CEO Emma Mahony has called for wider access to abortion after the Victorian parliament voted down a bill preventing hospitals from refusing service of the procedure. Picture supplied

A leading women's health advocacy group has slammed the state parliament for voting against a bill to widen abortion services as new data shows its increasing demand in region.

Journalist

