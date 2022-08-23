A towering billboard proposed for Cobden has been shelved as one councillor says local businesses simply can't afford to advertise.
An application to install a five-metre high, double-sided promotional sign at 83 Victoria Street - on commercially-zoned land - was unanimously rejected by Corangamite Shire Councillors on Tuesday night.
Advertisement
It's the second time efforts to erect signage in the township have been knocked back after a billboard carrying similar dimensions was proposed for 1232 Camperdown-Cobden Road - approximately 250 metres to the north-east of the site in question - and refused by council.
That decision was upheld by VCAT.
One objection to the new proposal was received but was later withdrawn.
South-central ward councillor Jo Beard, who lives in Cobden, said she could not justify the net community benefit outlined in the application.
"This has been a really tough one," she said.
"The issue we're having in Cobden is we've got a bit of a funk at the moment in terms of some local businesses having unfortunately transitioned, whether they've closed down through the COVID period or just through an organic transition in their life with retirement.
"Our businesses are struggling and for me in terms of the net community benefit with this one is the fact these businesses would have to pay for advertising on this billboard.
"We do already have another significant sign in town and I know they're quite expensive and local businesses literally can't afford to advertise on those."
IN OTHER NEWS
She said while the site was commercially-zoned, the surrounding area and entrance into Cobden was predominately residential.
"Even though it's sited in the commercial zone, it's right next door to our neighbourhood residential area and that was something we raised when the previous application for another sign went in a few years ago," Cr Beard said.
"It was the same thing around that neighbourhood character and the cluttering of signs and what the benefit of it would be when there were existing signs in place."
Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady said the site's position at the northern side of a roundabout formed by the junctions of Victoria Street, Neylon Street, Cobden-Camperdown Road and Stirling Street could also have an adverse impact on safety.
"I do think it would create a sense of visual clutter and I am a bit concerned about the location right on the roundabout there," she said.
"Even though VIC Roads was OK with it I think it would provide a distraction and safety risk there."
An on-site site inspection attended by councillors on August 10 also found the proposal to be incompatible with the existing character of the area.
Advertisement
The council's Municipal Planning Strategy seeks to enhance the unique characteristics of smaller towns including Cobden and avoid visual clutter.
Both Cr Beard and Cr Conheady said a central aim of the Cobden Structure Plan was to enhance the town's gateway and there remained scope to choose a more suitable location for the proposal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.