The Standard

Thousands of riders set to roll into Koroit, Noorat and Timboon for Great Vic Bike Ride

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 23 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IT'S BACK: The Great Vic Bike Ride returns to the south-west in November after a three-year hiatus.

The wheels are beginning to turn on an iconic cycling festival set to see more than 3000 riders roll through the region's lakes and craters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.