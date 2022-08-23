The wheels are beginning to turn on an iconic cycling festival set to see more than 3000 riders roll through the region's lakes and craters.
It'll be the first time in three years the Great Vic Bike Ride will visit the south-west when the event returns in November after a COVID-prompted hiatus.
Riders and their supporters have the option to camp overnight at Koroit's Victoria Park before moving on to Noorat and Timboon's recreation reserves.
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said the exposure would carry forward immeasurable benefit to the shire.
"It's fantastic to have this event back in our well-known cycling area after a two-year hiatus," she said.
"Let's make the Great Vic a memorable experience for riders and local communities. Leaving the riders with a lasting impression will encourage them to come back and visit us again at another time."
Riders spent an average of about $35 in each town they visited when the event was last held in 2019.
Up to 90 percent visited that town again - bringing between two and four companions with them - within a year of completing the race.
Retailers are invited to support rest stops including at the corner of Old Timboon and Old Geelong roads, Lake Bullen Merri Reserve, Ecklin Hall and Jancourt East.
Bicycle Network acting chief executive officer Rebecca Lane encouraged all to get onboard.
"This is a fantastic fundraising opportunity for the local community and we love to see community groups get creative and offer a range of options to riders," she said.
South-west businesses and community groups wanting to get involved should call 8376 8828.
More information is available here.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
