Lyndoch Living has brought in the Australian Defence Force to cover a critical staff shortage at Terang's May Noonan Centre.
The aged care service was forced to bring in the troops after being threatened with sanctions over an "immediate and severe risk" to resident health and safety at the Terang nursing home.
The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission issued Lyndoch a Notice to Agree on August 19, giving the organisation no choice but to take immediate action or risk revoking its approval as an aged care provider.
On August 22 Lyndoch announced COVID-19 had swept through May Noonan, with 18 residents testing positive.
A Lyndoch spokesman said the NTA was "triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak but relates to broader challenges around workforce shortages".
The NTA lists three failures to comply with national aged care standards, specifically that there was an overall lack of staff, that existing staff didn't have the required skills to deliver adequate care or perform certain roles, and that risk management systems and practices weren't being followed.
As well as the five defence force personnel, the state and commonwealth governments have provided three "surge" staff, who arrived on August 19, with a further three workers "arriving soon".
Of the three failures identified in the NTA, two had been highlighted more than a year prior when May Noonan received a damning audit report in July 2021.
That report failed the aged care home on 19 national aged care requirements, including a general lack of staff and a lack of staff with adequate skills to meet resident care needs.
The Standard asked Lyndoch what had been done in the intervening year to rectify the lack of staff, and particularly the lack of "appropriately skilled staff". The spokesman said Lyndoch was "not alone in facing workforce shortages" and was doing its best.
Lyndoch board chair Sue Cassidy said on August 22 "the health and care of our residents is our number one priority". The Standard asked how that claim was compatible with the immediate and severe health and safety risk Lyndoch's service presented to residents. The spokesman said "any notification from the commission (was) deeply concerning".
"We are focused on providing quality care for our residents and supporting our dedicated team."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
