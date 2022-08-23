The Standard

Lyndoch Living forced to bring in ADF under threat of sanctions

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 23 2022 - 7:24am, first published 6:30am
Immediate and severe: An extreme risk to resident health and safety has forced Lyndoch Living to bring the defence force into one of its aged care homes.

Lyndoch Living has brought in the Australian Defence Force to cover a critical staff shortage at Terang's May Noonan Centre.

