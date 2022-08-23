Archie Roach didn't feel the need to apportion blame for the traumatic experiences in his childhood.
The renowned singer, who was taken from his parents at a young age from Framlingham, was laid to rest on Tuesday.
The 66-year-old Gunditjmara-Bundjalung elder died late last month surrounded by family and loved ones at Warrnambool Base Hospital after a long illness.
Lenny Clarke spoke about his cousin's kind heart at his funeral.
"Archie had the ability to forgive - he never felt the need for blame," Mr Clarke said.
"He once told me that no one was to blame - the white system believed what they were doing was right."
Mr Clarke said Roach was a caring and much-loved Aboriginal elder, a beloved father, a beloved brother, a beloved cousin, a beloved nephew, a beloved uncle and a friend to everyone.
"People who were lucky enough to become friends with him found him to be a devoted friend for life," he said.
"Uncle Archie was part of of the Stolen Generation."
Mr Clarke said Roach was an extremely generous man and he always helped people who were less fortunate than him.
"We will all have memories of Uncle as a gentle caring and loving man, and memories of him will be with us forever," he said.
Mr Clarke's tribute was followed by a eulogy by family member John Austin, who met Roach 50 years ago in Fitzroy.
He said Roach achieved wonderful things through his music while never forgetting where he came from.
"(Roach) was a story teller, a healer, a hero to many, a voice for all the stolen and forgotten and most of all our blood, family man and elder," Mr Austin said.
Roach was also honoured in tributes by his sister Myrtle and long-time manager Jill Sheldon.
Ms Sheldon said Roach's songs touched the hearts of people world-wide, got tongues talking and forever impacted the nation's narrative.
Two of Roach's beloved song were performed at the service, including 'Move it On', performed by Kirrae-wurrung/Bundjalung woman Nola Lauch, and 'Charcoal Lane' performed by singer-songwriter Paul Kelly.
The funeral started later than expected on Tuesday, after a mini-bus on the way to the service rolled over on the Hamilton Highway east of Mortlake.
The two adults and four children involved all declined to go to hospital after being assessed by ambulance officers.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
