Man accused of snatching three-month-old child, assaulting woman

A former Balmoral man accused of snatching his three-month-old son and actively avoiding police for eight hours has been granted bail.
The 26-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he made a successful bail application.
The man is facing charges of aggravated assault of a female, criminal damage, the persistent breach of an intervention order and bail offences.
Police allege the man messaged his former partner on October 9, 2020, and told her he was going to New South Wales with their three-month-old son to avoid the Department of Health and Human Services.
The alleged victim returned to her Hamilton home where the accused man threatened to rip her head off.
The following day there was an argument and the man allegedly left with the child.
He returned some minutes later after the alleged victim threatened to contact police.
Police allege he attempted to grab the woman's phone before punching her to the face and pushing her head in a nearby brick wall.
He allegedly dragged the woman by the hair while still holding their young son.
A six-year-old child was also present.
The man then allegedly fled with their young son, telling the complainant she would never find them.
He avoided police for about eight hours before being arrested at the Hamilton property.
At the time of the alleged offending the man was on bail.
The man was arrested, charged and subsequently bailed.
Then on June 28, the man allegedly smashed the woman's hair straightener valued at $450 and threatened to seriously harm her if she called police.
On Monday the court heard the man and the complainant were still in a relationship and if bailed, he would reside with his mother-in-law.
That woman told the court the accused man grew up without family and she wished to provide the structure and support he needed to "completely change things for himself".
Magistrate Nunzio la Rosa said the man was facing significant allegations of assault on his partner and in the presence of young children.
But he said he accepted the man would have strong family support and access to appropriate services and full-time employment.
The man was granted bail and will appear in court at another date.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
