Police seized just over 98,000 cigarettes in Colac on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation.
Officers executed a search warrant at a Murray Street tobacconist about 9.35am.
More than 98,000 cigarettes and 30 kilograms of loose tobacco were removed from the premises.
A man was interviewed in relation to the investigation which remains ongoing.
The raid followed similar warrants being executed by Australian Border Force officers at several tobacconists in Ballarat mid this month.
An ABF spokesperson confirmed officers from the Illicit Tobacco Taskforce and Victoria Police "carried out multiple warrants across retail locations in Victoria on Tuesday last week.
"Investigations remain ongoing," ABF said in a statement.
Several shopfronts were closed across Ballarat, but it's not known if any arrests were made or contraband removed.
In July 2019 a special investigation by The Standard revealed the south-west was being flooded with illegal tobacco, part of a black "chop- chop" market costing the Australian economy up to $2 billion a year, according to experts.
