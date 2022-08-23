Mini-bus rolls on the way to music legend's funeral

UPDATE, Tuesday, 1.49pm:
Police have confirmed that six people involved in a mini-bus rollover on the Hamilton Highway east of Mortlake were on the way to Aboriginal elder/musician Archie Roach's funeral in Warrnambool.
Advertisement
The funeral was to be held at Framlingham today, but has been moved to the St Pius X catholic church in west Warrnambool due to the inclement weather.
The two adults, a man and woman, and four children involved all declined to go to hospital after being assessed by ambulance officers.
At 1.15pm:
AN Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman says it appeared three patients were in a stable condition following a mini-bus rollover in Mortlake on Tuesday.
Paramedics were called to the scene around 12.20pm.
"No one appears to be seriously injured," the spokeswoman said.
All have refused to attend hospital.
A Country Fire Authority spokesman said five CFA units from Noorat, Wooriwyrite, Kolora and Mortlake fire brigades attended the scene alongside SES, Victoria Police crews and paramedics.
The incident is still ongoing.
At 1.05pm:
Ambulance officers have arrived on the accident scene and are assessing the condition of four children and two adults.
It's believed there are no serious injuries after a mini-bus rolled on the Hamilton Highway about eight kilometres east of Mortlake.
Earlier: Emergency services are on the way to reports of a mini-bus rollover on the Hamilton Highway, east of Mortlake.
Emergency.vic indicates there are seven emergency service vehicles on the way to the accident scene just east of Six Mile Lane, about eight kilometres east of Mortlake.
The single-vehicle collision happened about 12.40pm.
There are reports that there were eight people in the vehicle and they are all out and OK.
Police officers, ambulance and Country Fire Authority units are now converging on the scene.
Advertisement
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.