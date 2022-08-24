AN ABORIGINAL character created by Warrnambool authors is being represented in book week celebrations across Australia.
Book week is held annually showcasing books and Australian children's authors and illustrators.
Children are dressing up as Wylah, a character from Warrnambool authors' Richard Pritchard and Jordan Gould's book.
Gunditjmara pupil Shayla Chatfield, 9, is the only Indigenous student at Woodford Primary School and she said she was proud to dress up as Wylah.
"It represents my culture and my family," she said.
"Me and Wylah have a lot of things in common because she thinks she can't do things but she can do it - and that's what I feel like."
Her mother, Karen Chatfield, said Shayla received the book from her teacher Cathy Barling.
"When it was first coming out she was really excited about it because she's really passionate about her culture and people learning her culture," Ms Chatfield said.
"I think she feels that she really relates to it - she's a warrior herself - since the pandemic time she's had some illnesses.
"She was diagnosed with chronic anxiety - so now on a daily basis she pulls through it so we call her our little warrior."
Mr Pritchard said children from as far away as Cairns and New South Wales were dressing up as Wylah.
"We didn't expect her to become a role model," he said.
He said parents had contacted him about their chidlren dressing up as Wylah if they were not Indigenous, but he said it was OK.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
