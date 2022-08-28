When Rosa Toogood lost her ex-serviceman husband almost two decades ago, it was the beginning of another very special friendship.
Legacy partnered Mrs Toogood with Legatee Lorraine Blake-Hoey for support when she became a widow 17 years ago.
The pair has developed a "very special bond" over the years and have regular coffee dates and catch ups.
Legacy is a charity providing services to Australian families suffering after the injury or death of a spouse or parent, during or after their defence force service.
The men and women who provide the care and assistance are called Legatees.
Mrs Toogood's husband Lloyd was in the Australian Army and was posted in Western Australian and New Guinea prior to the couple's marriage in April 1952.
"I came to Warrnambool from Mildura on a working holiday and he'd just come out of the army and I met him and married him," Mrs Toogood said.
She and a girlfriend initially came to Warrnambool for six weeks.
"I stayed and got married and I didn't go home again," she said.
The couple had three children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. They enjoyed a full life together and had multiple trips around Australia, pitching a tent at camping spots around the nation.
Mr Toogood died from a heart condition, aged 84.
Mrs Toogood calls Mrs Blake-Hoey whenever she needs advice or help about Legacy services or support.
"I'm very grateful to Legacy," Mrs Toogood said. "They provide an ear if you want to talk. The Legatees are wonderful. Each widow has a Legatee."
Mrs Toogood attends Laurel Club meetings at Legacy House once a month and regular activities with other widows including lunches and bus trips.
Mrs Blake-Hoey said most of her widows had become friends over the years and Legatees and widows shared a special bond.
"It's a very good thing to be in and quite often you don't have to do anything, just be there," Mrs Blake-Hoey said.
"But if they do have problems and we can't solve them we can go and get advice for them. Their Legatee will solve it one way or another."
Mrs Blake-Hoey is also a widow, losing her husband William Hoey, a British ex-service man in 1998.
She said the support she received from her Legatee was invaluable.
"Fortunately I was fairly independent but there were times when I needed to discuss things with my Legatee and get some advice, and to this day we're friends," Mrs Blake-Hoey said.
"It's a brilliant service."
She's been volunteering as a Legatee since 2001.
"I said to them I'd be able to give them 10 years. Well I've been here 21 years now."
Mrs Blake-Hoey said when she started she supported 13 widows and now looks after six widows and two men with a disability.
"Rosa and I have become friends," Mrs Blake-Hoey said. "Most of mine have become friends. Legatees do have a special bond with their widows.
"My widows aren't my widows," she said. "They're my friends. I've got one widow who calls me mum and she's 70."
Mrs Blake-Hoey said the widows and their families accepted and admired Legacy and the role they played.
"Our Legatees are special people," she said. "They're not just run of the mill. I don't know one Legatee that does't have the admiration of their widows."
Warrnambool Legatee Gordon Wood has been in the role for 16 years. He was drafted to the Australian Army at age 23, serving for two years from 1969 to 1971.
Mr Wood said Legacy did not receive any government funding and relied on public donations, especially during Legacy Week which is its main fund-raiser.
Legacy Week began on Sunday, August 28 and runs until September 3, with badges and teddy bears available for purchase.
Across Australia Legacy supports 43,000 partners and children of veterans who gave their lives or health serving our country.
The Warrnambool branch looks after more than 200 south-west residents including 196 widows, two young people whose costs to attend university its subsidises, and eight people with a disability.
The youngest south-west beneficiary is an 18-month-old child of a deceased Vietnam veteran and the oldest is a widow, aged in her mid-90s.
