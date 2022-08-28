The Standard

Warrnambool Legatee shares how the service has helped her

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
August 28 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Widow Rosa Toogood and Legatee Lorraine Blake-Hoey have developed a great friendship since they were introduced 19 years ago after the death of Mrs Toogood's husband Lloyd who was an Australian serviceman. Picture by Madeleine McNeil

When Rosa Toogood lost her ex-serviceman husband almost two decades ago, it was the beginning of another very special friendship.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.