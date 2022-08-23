NATALIE WOOD
Born: Warrnambool on October 10, 1978.
Parents: Peter (passed away) and Denise. Siblings: Ben, Ebony and Annalee.
Education: Koroit Primary School before going to Warrnambool College.
Sporting highlight: being in the crowd in 2010 when Collingwood drew with St Kilda in the grand final.
Natalie, let's talk about your sporting highlight back in 2010. Collingwood and St Kilda played a draw in the grand final before the Magpies came back the next week to win the replay. What are your memories of that draw?
It was just a fascinating day to be among more than 100,000 fans at the MCG to witness the draw.
I did barrack for Collingwood back in those days. I just couldn't get over that you could play four quarters of footy at the elite level and have a draw when the final siren blew.
Luckily the Magpies came back the next week and won the premiership pretty comfortably.
I note you went to Koroit Primary School in your first years of schooling. What was that experience like?
It was good but I was not interested in learning things in the classroom I was more interested in playing sport in the playground whether that was footy, cricket or netball.
I must admit footy was my favourite sport and still is today. I used to love going into the playground and kick the footy around with the boys at recess.
I just wanted to be like Gary Ablett taking high marks and kicking big goals but sadly I soon found out there was no pathway for girls to play the game and believe me that really hurt me.
I used to think Peter Byrne was the best footballer at Koroit Primary School back in that era of the late 1980s but I thought I was second best.
I'll never forget there were five players selected to play in the Little League competition game at the old Waverley Park and I was one of them but at the last moment I was told I couldn't play because I was a girl.
There was a massive ordeal. It's like you're out of place and you don't belong. All I wanted to do was play footy.
They ended up reversing the decision and I got seven minutes on the ground in front of 76,000 fans at the half-time break of the main game.
My dad Peter, who had such a huge influence on my life and brother Ben were there moving the cones on the ground. I was 12 years old and it was an experience I'll never forget.
I've still got fond memories of growing up on Madden's farm at Illowa playing cricket and footy with my parents and siblings.
We used to milk about 120 cows. I'm one of the lucky ones who had a great childhood on the back of wonderful support from my parents.
Natalie, the world has changed a lot since the 1980s and early 1990s. Last week you took part in the launch of the 2022 AFLW competition in your job as the coach at Essendon. I take it you are proud to see the changes that have been made regarding the footy for women?
Yes. All the stakeholders were at the launch.
The AFLW competition comprises 18 teams to play at the elite level.
We have 540 players in the AFLW competition who each get paid at least $40,000.
The competition has given women a pathway that they may now play footy at the elite level which is a wonderful result.
It's a great thrill to be the coach of Essendon.
I had filled roles at Geelong and the Western Bulldogs before joining the Bombers.
The three clubs have been sensational to me and I'm just so lucky to have had the opportunities that Geelong and the Western Bulldogs gave me before taking over as the coach of Essendon's AFLW side.
It's a very responsible job being the coach.
Essendon is one of the expansion teams in the competition. We join Hawthorn, Sydney and Port Fairy to make it an 18 team competition.
Essendon plays Hawthorn in the opening round of the competition this Saturday night at Marvel Stadium. Are you pleased with how the Bombers are going into the season opener?
We're going pretty well but we'll have a greater indication on Saturday night.
It's a bit of a nerve wracking time leading up to the game.
We've put in a lot of hours on the training track but there's nothing like a real game to see how well you are really going.
Natalie, away from the footy, you've also played a lot of cricket. Where did your cricket journey begin?
I can still remember going down to watch mum play indoor cricket down in a mixed side at the ten-pin bowling centre in Warrnambool before they went out to play at Mortlake Road many years ago.
I reckon I was nine years old and I was asked to fill in one night and I was hooked after that night.
I've been fortunate to have played cricket at various levels during my career.
How old were you when you left Warrnambool?
I was 16 years old and went as an exchange student to America in year 10. It was an incredible experience.
I came back and finished year 12 and got a job in Melbourne in fitness and health while I pursued my cricket career which saw me selected in the Victorian Open Women's cricket squad and then I was selected in the Australian under 23 women's cricket squad.
I ended up quitting everything in 1998 and going overseas.
I travelled around England and had a really good look around. I like travelling. I spent four months working in a ski resort in France before coming back to Australia.
I went to teacher's college for four years and my first placement was at Richmond West Primary School.
It was a wonderful job, I've gone on and had various teaching jobs over the years and really loved them all.
One of the most interesting aspects of my teaching was taking school groups through my leadership role on overseas camps.
They were just wonderful times but now I'm concentrating on my job as the coach of Essendon's AFLW side and believe me it really heats up on Saturday night.
I just can't wait for the season to start.
