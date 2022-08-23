Acreage near town

On 40 acres (approx.) this superb family home has been upgraded during the past 12 years under the current ownership.
The property features magnificent gardens with vast lawns and established trees. Ideally remote yet moments from town, this spectacular property offers a place of sanctuary and sets a new benchmark in classic, country living.
There are many outbuildings including a three-car garage, workshop, mower shed, a four and five-bay shed with sheep yards, a 6-kilowatt solar system bore under pressure, and plenty of fresh rainwater.
The home has a farmhouse kitchen with a dining area opening into the sitting room with both woodfire and a reverse cycle air-conditioner.
Three of the four bedrooms share a family bathroom, while the master has an ensuite and built-in robes, plus a study or fifth bedroom. At the other end of the house is a family room and a built-in entertaining area.
Situated on a quiet, no-through road guarantees absolute peace and privacy.
