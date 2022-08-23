The Standard

Acreage near town

Updated August 24 2022 - 4:47am, first published August 23 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acreage near town
Acreage near town

On 40 acres (approx.) this superb family home has been upgraded during the past 12 years under the current ownership.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.