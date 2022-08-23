A new seven-day-a-week respiratory clinic will open in Warrnambool on Wednesday, helping to ease pressure on the city's emergency department and medical clinics.
The Warrnambool Respiratory Clinic is free and for patients with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms, such as a cough, runny nose, fever or other cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms.
It is one of 28 new respiratory clinics in Victoria as part of a $54 million state government program.
The clinic is located in Fairy Street at the former Callaghan Motors site, which was previously a federally-funded respiratory clinic, which opened during COVID-19.
The clinic will help to ease stress on emergency departments and GP clinics. It will be staffed by a mix of GPs, nurse practitioners and nurses, depending on availability.
The new clinic offers face-to-face assessments and telehealth appointments for COVID-positive patients.
It is run by Epichealth which also manages Ocean Grove's Bellarine Respiratory Clinic.
"The new clinic will offer a range of services, from PCR testing to respiratory assessments and COVID-positive patient management," Epichealth chief executive Jeremy Forrester said.
"By offering a community-based COVID-19 screening alternative, we are reducing the risk of mildly symptomatic patients presenting at hospitals," Mr Forrester said.
Western Victoria Primary Health Network chief executive Rowena Clift welcomed the clinic's opening.
"Respiratory clinics have an important role in easing the burden on general practices and hospitals by assisting people with mild respiratory symptoms, leaving hospitals to focus on acute patients," Ms Clift said.
"While hospitals have a role in managing very unwell patients, the primary care sector can take the lead in testing and monitoring mild-to-moderate COVID-positive cases that do not require inpatient care."
To book go to warrnamboolrespiratoryclinic.com.au or call 9975 8403.
The Warrnambool Respiratory Clinic is open from Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 1pm.
