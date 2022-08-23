Rouseabout avoids jail over aggravated burglary

A Coleraine rouseabout who entered a room to punch his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend has been ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid community work.
On Tuesday he was placed on a two-year community correction order with the condition he do unpaid work.
Gorrie had been in a relationship for "four or five years" when he discovered his girlfriend had formed a new relationship on January 15, the court heard.
He was drinking with friends at Coleraine when he decided to confront the new boyfriend at a nearby shearing headquarters.
Gorrie entered through an unlocked door and found the new couple lying in bed.
He punched the man once with a right fist to the face and pushed the woman into a fan, before leaving.
The court heard the charge of aggravated burglary carried a maximum penalty of 25 years' jail.
Judge Michael O'Connell said there were 11 reasons why the man avoided a sentence of imprisonment.
That included Gorrie being refused mental health help in the weeks before the offending and his difficult personal history leading him to be "ill-equipped" to deal with loss and grief.
The judge said Gorrie had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, was remorseful and had no criminal history.
But he said the Court of Appeal had emphasised the seriousness of confrontational aggravated burglaries involving former intimate partners.
"Such incidents, particularly in the epidemic of family violence, can and in many incidences do lead to women being killed or seriously injured," Judge O'Connell said.
"Fortunately however the harm done on this occasion was limited and I have accepted you very quickly realised how wrong it was to behave in this way.
"That provides some confidence that you have learnt a valuable lesson."
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
