The Standard

Coleraine rouseabout ordered to do unpaid community work in Warrnambool County Court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 23 2022 - 1:14am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rouseabout avoids jail over aggravated burglary

A Coleraine rouseabout who entered a room to punch his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend has been ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid community work.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.