Four lifestyle blocks at Woolsthorpe are expected to attract a lot of interest.
Brian O'Halloran and Co agent Brian Hancock said the four allotments - ranging in size from 5.27 to 7.7 hectares - presented a range of opportunities.
Advertisement
He said lifestyle properties close to Warrnambool were in high demand.
Two of the blocks are located on Leman Road and would be ideal rural home sites, subject to council approval.
The second two on the corner of Leman and Warrnambool-Caramut Road would be perfect for a hobby farm operation or outpaddock, Mr Hancock said.
"There's huge demand for lifestyle blocks," he said.
"Woolsthorpe is only 15 minutes from Warrnambool and 10 minutes from Koroit and these blocks are well located with excellent road frontage."
The four blocks are being sold separately or as a whole and expressions of interest close on Wednesday, August 31.
Mr Hancock said demand for south-west properties remained strong, but rising interest rates had seen less competition in the higher price range.
"The market has been quite steady," he said.
"There's a slight margin of pull-back but I would expect the prices to maintain their current levels or move forward."
Mr Hancock said buyers were willing to invest in properties in the $500,000 to $850,000 price range.
"The higher end properties are probably the ones that are most affected," he said.
"A 5 or 10 per cent increase is a lot of money (in the higher-end price range)."
Mr Hancock said a house that sold for $270,000 five years ago would likely go for $500,000 now.
He said low stock levels and an increase in the number of people wanting to make a seachange had driven up prices.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.