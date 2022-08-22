Racing Victoria stewards have decided to wait until early Tuesday morning to see if the race meeting scheduled to be run at Warrnambool on Tuesday afternoon goes ahead.
The stewards inspected the track on Friday and followed up with another inspection late on Monday afternoon but will do a final inspection at 6.30am Tuesday.
More than 35 millimetres of rain has fallen at the course in the last week which cast doubt on the eight race program going ahead.
Talented jockey Dean Yendall is looking forward to riding at Warrnambool after nine months on the sidelines.
Yendall has recovered from fracturing his C2 and C3 in his neck following a fall at Terang in December. He resumed his career with one mount at Donald last week before taking five rides at Mildura on Sunday where he rode one winner.
"It's great to be back riding," Yendall told The Standard. "I'm just trying to find my feet. I don't aim to be riding at meetings all over the place like I did previously.
"I had a worrying few months there following the fall. I was very lucky for the support I got from my wife Christine (Puls), family and friends.
"I was very lucky I never had surgery but I wore a neck brace for three months."
Yendall is no stranger to racing at Warrnambool. He's rode countless winners during his career including riding Master Of Arts to victory in the 2016 Warrnambool Cup.
