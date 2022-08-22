Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions a deceased person.
In life he was an inspiration - passing on wisdom and sharing the stories of many who were members of the Stolen Generation.
It was his own story of being taken from his parents at a young age from Framlingham that inspired Archie Roach's debut song Took the Children Away.
On Monday, the 66-year-old was escorted by members of the Southern Warriors Motorcycle Club from Melbourne - where dozens of people lined the streets to pay their respects - to Warrnambool.
He arrived to a large crowd at Gunditjmara Health Service in Banyan Street shortly before 4pm.
Young and old had gathered to pay their respects.
There were tears, hugs and memories of a man with a generous spirit and calming nature.
The Gunditjmara-Bundjalung elder died late last month surrounded by family and loved ones at Warrnambool Base Hospital after a long illness.
In death, Roach will continue to be a voice for generations to come - through his songs.
Roach's cousin Aunty Libby Clarke said she would dearly miss the beloved singer.
She grew up in Framlingham and has memories of Roach when he was a baby - before he was taken from his parents.
The two were reunited in later life and stayed close.
Even when she hadn't seen her cousin for some time, Aunty Clarke would feel close to him when listening to his songs.
"I can listen to him all day - all his songs are beautiful," she said.
"They make you relax."
Craig Farquharson braved the wintry weather to farewell his friend.
Mr Farquharson said he believed Roach's music helped him work through some of the trauma he experienced in his own childhood.
"He brought me to Australia," he said.
"Archie comes from his background and I have a similar background - I had a traumatic childhood and PTSD."
Mr Farquharson said Roach's music resonated with him and gave him hope at a time when he needed it the most.
His eyes welled up as he remembered the last time he saw Roach.
"I can remember sitting down last year and having a cup of tea with him," Mr Farquharson said.
In an added touch, the sign at the Best Western Olde Maritime motel lit up with the message "RIP Uncle Archie".
Throughout his music career, Roach toured globally.
In 2013 he was given an Indigenous 'Deadly Award' for a lifetime contribution to healing the Stolen Generation.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
