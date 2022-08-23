TOP Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose looks likely to run in the $175,000 Heatherlie Stakes at Caulfield this Saturday.
The reigning Geelong Cup winner resumed for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde with an unplaced run at Caulfield on August 13.
Wilde said the six-year-old will improve with her first-up run under her belt.
"Tralee Rose looked a bit disappointing with her first-up performance," he said.
"Jockey Mark Zahra said Tralee Rose's action was good but she was out-sprinted which we thought would happen with her first run back from a break.
"She's pulled up well with that run under her belt.
"We're just taking her along slowly but it looks like we'll run in Saturday's Heatherlie Stakes. There's plenty of nice options regrading staying races open to us over the spring for her."
Tralee Rose ran ninth in last year's Melbourne Cup before having a nine month break after sustaining leg injuries in the 3200 metre contest.
Night Of Delight kept her unbeaten record intact for Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig when she scored an impressive victory in a restricted race over 1000 metres at Murray Bridge on Saturday.
The five-year-old mare won her first start for Dabernig at Swan Hill earlier this month.
"Night Of Delight has thrived since she's come to our Warrnambool stable," Dabernig said.
"She's really enjoyed the beach environment. Night Of Delight has turned into a good purchase for her owners.
"Saturday's win was a great result for her owners. She's now won more then $35,000 in stakemoney from her two runs for us.
"We'll now look at setting her for a mid-week race in Melbourne in the next fortnight or so."
Night of Delight has won four of her 25 starts.
Racing lost one of its biggest fans with the passing of Arthur Young at Casterton on Friday.
Mr Young, 82, worked as a veterinary for more then 60 years. His career started in Melbourne before moving to Warrnambool, then Panmure, Casterton and England.
He headed back to Australia to open a practice at Allansford and ended his career at Casterton.
Mr Young worked with many western district trainers during his time in the profession. One trainer he rated highly was the late Jim Cerchi.
Mr Young who worked closely with Cerchi while he trained at Coleraine said back in 2021, Cerchi was in a class of his own. He added Cerchi had the ability to get a horse right on the day.
Deepest sympathy is extended to the Young family at this sad time.
A group one winner, multiple other stakes winners and stake producers as well as 12 unreserved broodmares from Godolphin headline another enticing Inglis digital online catalogue.
The late August catalogue has 294 lots including 164 racehorses (77 race fillies), 94 broodmares, 23 racehorse shares, eight yearlings and five unnamed stock.
The group one Queensland Oaks victor Winning Ways - a winner of eight of her 18 starts is one of the headline entries. She already has a Camelot foal and Kingham yearling on the ground.
Homebird is one of the most exciting young and proven broodmares to come on the market this year. She is the dam of just one foal to race - Bound For Home - who won the group three Quizette Stakes at Caulfield last week.
She has a Toronado yearling colt on the ground which sold for $160,000 as a weanling.
Windmere is another racing and breeding prospect. The seven-year-old is a four time winner and twice stakes placed and is from a strong family which include Sea Moon and Workforce.
Incredulous Dream is a quality offering an attractive looking mare who is a listed winner. She is a $340,000 yearling and is a half-sister to a group two winner.
More highlights include:
The unreserved Godolphin offering includes mares by the likes of Brazen Beau, Reset and Teofilo.
The catalogue also includes offerings from the likes of Ciaron Maher Racing, Chris Waller Racing, Lindsay Park, First Light Racing, Fairhill Farm, Kitchwin, Michelle Payne and Ballymore Stables.
The Inglis Digital platform continues to be an untapped source of winners - in the first 18 days of the new racing season alone, graduates have won 161 Australian races for $2,372,250 prizemoney.
The final countdown of bidding for the August (Late) Online Sale begins from midday on Wednesday.
Around the tracks
BELLA NIPOTINA: impressive win in a listed race on Saturday. She's ready to win a group one over the spring.
ZAKAT: resumed for a new stable with a good performance to run second at the Valley. He has a good second-up record. He can be followed with confidence next time.
MARACOURT: huge win at Murray Bridge on Saturday. He looks to be above average. Don't be surprised if he doesn't win a nice race in the future.
FUNNYIFITWON: created a huge impression with an easy victory at Mildura on Sunday. Top trainer Patrick Payne will place the lightly raced four-year-old in suitable races.
DEAN YENDALL: talented jockey. He's made a welcome return to racing after a fall. The light-weighted hoop is one to follow.
