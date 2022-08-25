Tehan slams PM on broken power relief promise as residents rush to access state government rebate

A failure to deliver a $275 reduction to electricity bills is Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's first "broken promise", according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
He said the promise had "not passed his lips" since he had been elected.
"It now looks like this is - sadly - the first broken promise of the Labor government," Mr Tehan said.
He said the rising cost of living was the biggest issue for south-west residents.
"It is the number one issue in the electorate at the moment and it's sad to see the new government is breaking this promise and walking away from the commitment."
However, Mr Albanese hit out at the previous government when asked about the promise he made.
"What occurred was that unbeknownst to the Australian public, again a lack of transparency, the government knew that wholesale prices were going to have considerable increases," Mr Albanese said.
"They deferred those increases until after the election campaign and then they went up.
"Our commitment is that because of our policies they will drive down energy prices. We stand by the modelling which we released, which is that, from a business as usual, as the former government was sitting there for a decade with no structure to encourage investment where it was needed in renewables and at the same time as it was presiding over the closure of plants like Liddell, that our policy would reduce power prices.
"Our policy will reduce power prices and we stand by that and we stand by the modelling."
Meanwhile, staff at the West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House have helped almost 200 people access a state government $250 power saving bonus in less than two months.
West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House coordinator Jill Bourke said the service had proved extremely popular.
"Up until this week we've helped with close to 190 applications," she said.
Ms Bourke said there were many people who were extremely grateful for the assistance.
"The application for the rebate needs to be done online and a lot of the people I worked with weren't confident with using computers," West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House Coordinator Jill Bourke said.
"So all you need to do is make an appointment and bring in your most recent electricity bill - we will take care of the rest and it only takes about five minutes to do.
"We can even help you find a better deal on electricity and gas using the Victorian Government's impartial Victorian Energy Compare tool, so you're getting a $250 payment now and saving money in the long run too."
Everyone who pays an electricity bill is eligible for the rebate.
To make an appointment call Jill on 0418 944 276 or email agccustserv@warrnambool.vic.gov.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
