The driver was so far off the road he hit a parked car on the opposite side of the vehicle

By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 22 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:27am
Driver who parked to get snack lucky to be alive after shocking crash

The driver of a Holden Commodore stationwagon, who went to get a snack, is lucky to be alive after a drink driver slammed into his parked car on Sunday night.

Andrew Thomson

