Driver who parked to get snack lucky to be alive after shocking crash

The driver of a Holden Commodore stationwagon, who went to get a snack, is lucky to be alive after a drink driver slammed into his parked car on Sunday night.
Terang police Senior Constable Ken Sayer said a Portland district man in his 30s was heading west on High Street Terang in his Nissan Navara twin cab utility about 8pm Sunday when he slammed into the rear driver's side of the station wagon.
Advertisement
"He was so far off the road that he mounted the curb, clipped a tree in the median strip and collided with the rear of the stationwagon on the driver's side," he said.
"That happened opposite the National Bank. The driver of the Navara, who was towing a trailer, recorded a positive preliminary breath test and later an evidentiary reading of .104, more than twice the legal limit."
The Portland district man was the sole occupant of his vehicle and the driver of the station wagon had parked on the south side of High Street and left his vehicle to get some food.
Senior Constable Sayer said both vehicles received extensive damage and the station wagon was forced about 20 metres up High Street on impact.
"A patrolling police officer came across the collision scene just minutes after impact," he said.
Enquiries are still pending but it's expected the Navara driver, who was travelling from Werribee to the Portland district will be charged on summons with drink driving and careless driving.
His driver's licence was immediately suspended.
The driver of the Navara was surprised by the reading and claimed to have only had one alcoholic drink.
"It was lucky no one was killed or seriously injured," Senior Constable Sayer said.
"Police members across the region, and particularly in Corangamite, are currently even more focused on reducing road trauma and targeting drink drivers."
South-west police have announced they would target drink drivers and especially patrons leaving country hotels after four road fatalities across the region in two months.
South-west police road safety adviser, Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler, said it was concerning there had been three separate fatal collisions between June 5 and August 5 in the region - at Berrybank, Dixie and Cobden.
Another two men and three women were taken to hospitals for assessment and treatment following those collisions.
"Investigations are continuing into whether alcohol was a contributing factor in all these collisions," the Senior Sergeant said.
"There were two fatal collisions in one week.
"Police members are always out there targeting impaired drivers, but we are seeing an alarming trend."
Senior Sergeant Wheeler said there would be a targeted response, involving police member rostering and a focus on country-based licensed premises.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.