A toilet block, shelter upgrades and barbecues rather than a new art gallery is what a group of Warrnambool people want to see at Cannon Hill.
Advertisement
Councillors voted 4-3 this month to do a business case for a new art gallery at Cannon Hill with the $100,000-plus study being funded mostly by the state government but with philanthropic trusts and council also chipping in.
An earlier feasibility study suggested a new gallery could cost about $40 million, and the council says public consultation was spilt 50-50 between leaving it at the Civic Green or moving it to Cannon Hill.
Dr Eric Fairbank said the momentum that had developed when people had heard that Cannon Hill might be taken away was "quite overwhelming".
"I think the art gallery should stay where it is. It's in a great spot anyway. It's central to the CBD and has its green space outside," Dr Fairbank said.
"I do art. I enjoy art but I think it's great where it is.
"The other thing is the professionals who work for the council recommend that it stay there. I don't understand why the councillors would reject that advice."
Dr Fairbank said parking at Cannon Hill and looking at the view was good for your mental health .
"To look out across the view to Lake Pertobe and Lady Bay just gives people a break form the day-to-day hassles and busyness of the world," he said.
"It's a really important feature of this area. There'd be many other places that would be so envious of somewhere like this.
"If anything should be done - maybe more shelter."
Warrnambool's Maree Stonehouse said parking at Cannon Hill was therapeutic.
"I have chemotherapy every week and I come and sit up here and look at the view after it," she said.
"Don't go taking that away from us.
"We don't want to lose that view. We don't want an art gallery here, it's going to spoil the ambience."
She also called for upgrades to the area with more seating, shelter and toilets.
"I would leave it as is otherwise," she said.
Warrnambool's Annette Wolff said she used to work in hospitality and would direct people to Cannon Hill to look at the view.
Advertisement
"Just look at the views. An art gallery up here would just spoil that," she said.
Businessman Brian Guyett, who started the petition, called on people to write to councillors and let them know what they think about the possibility of an art gallery at Cannon Hill.
Former mayor David Atkinson said when Warrnambool was first surveyed more than 150 years ago, the area was left vacant.
He also backed calls for upgrades to facilities. "Make it enticing for people who visit Warrnambool to pull their car up, go and have a picnic lunch or barbecue," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.