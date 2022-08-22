A visiting digital well being and online safety educator is in Warrnambool this week to arm parents with strategies and tips around their child's screen usage.
Author and speaker Martine Oglethorpe will help parents get some control back after COVID-19 when families became increasingly reliant on technology.
She said children were given earlier and more regular screen than they were pre-pandemic and parents were now "scrambling" to take back time and control.
Oglethorpe's passion is empowering families to safely navigate the challenges of a digital world and recognise the role it plays in young people's social and emotional wellbeing.
"We'll be looking at ways to try and make sure our kids are getting some balance with their screen time and able to fit in all the things they need to grow and develop in healthy ways," she said.
She said there was a disconnect and a "power struggle within" as parents tried to control screen usage but in many instances "feel like the horse has bolted and it's hard to get that control back".
"It's about building up parents' understanding so they can have those conversations and things to look out for for their young people that they may not be coping with what they're doing online.
"I'm not about blocking and banning and shutting everything down. I'm really about parents learning about the world so that they can keep them safe when their children are young and protect them, but also give them the skills, the thinking and behaviours to go and manage this world.
"As parents we can't always be there holding their hands and sitting next to them all the time.
"We know our young people are able to access a whole range of things that we can't always be aware of so I think it's important we give our kids the skills to be able to manage wherever they find themselves online."
The free session, for parents and students year five and up, is on Thursday, August 25 at the Warrnambool College auditorium at 6pm. Attendees, including children, must book online at eventbrite.com.au
