WARRNAMBOOL Rangers fell agonisingly short of a finals spot in the Ballarat and District Soccer Association women's competition.
An away 3-2 loss to Creswick Maroon ended their reason with the Paul Braithwaite-coached side scheduled to have a bye in next weekend's final round.
Rangers president Cameron Pyke said Braithwaite would step aside as coach due to family commitments.
Pyke said it was a pleasing return to the BDSA ranks for the club's women's side after a hiatus.
"Our girls did tremendously all year to get them into a spot (to make finals) considering it was their first year as a team back in the competition," he said.
"But unfortunately they will miss out by one point."
Pyke, whose men lost 3-2 to Daylesford-Hepburn and play Vic Park at Jones Oval on Sunday, praised Braithwaite for his efforts.
"His young son plays for Ballarat City in the NPL and he's found it difficult to share the load with both," he said.
"He'll step down to give himself the opportunity to see his son play more football.
"But the idea with our women's is to keep them building for next year. We'll find another coach and come back and hopefully push for finals again next year."
The Rangers' men, who will finish third or fourth and play an elimination final, host Vic Park at Jones Oval on Saturday.
They have opted to play the final round on a Saturday rather than the traditional Sunday time-slot.
