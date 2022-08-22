The Standard

Sherbrooke River Corridors project to restore damaged patch of Port Campbell National Park

By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 22 2022 - 2:03am, first published 1:57am
SEEDS OF CHANGE: About 1000 native trees will be planted near Sherbrooke River, Port Campbell, in a similar vein to re-vegetation efforts held at the town's foreshore during COVID-19 lockdowns.

An army of seedlings nurtured for months by volunteers is heading to a patch of the Great Ocean Road in a fight to protect endangered species.

