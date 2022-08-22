An army of seedlings nurtured for months by volunteers is heading to a patch of the Great Ocean Road in a fight to protect endangered species.
About 1000 trees will restore 3.7 hectares of farmland at 150 Plantation Road, Port Campbell after "significant" trudging decimated the natural capital of the area.
The site has frontage on three sides to the Port Campbell National Park and is home to the endangered orange-bellied parrot, southern brown bandicoot and swamp antechinus.
Sherbrooke River Corridors project officer and Heytesbury District Landcare Network member Kate Leslie said re-planting Indigenous vegetation would create vital wildlife corridors.
"The impact of visitor foot and vehicular traffic on the national park is significant, creating the need for wildlife corridors reaching into the adjacent landscape," she said.
The federally-funded project is being supported by the landholder and the Corangamite Catchment Management Authority.
A substantial stretch of the area has been fenced off for weed control and spot spraying before works begin after invasive weeds including the blackberry, ragwort and briar rose were found.
Ms Leslie said the measures were important steps in ensuring the project's longevity.
"As this is an intensive farming region, stock exclusion fencing will help control emerging erosion issues and mitigate water contamination issues by reducing nutrient run-off," she said.
The trees will be planted on September 10.
