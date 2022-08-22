Tehan 'disappointed' over former PM's secret ministries

The appointment of government ministers should always be made public, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
Mr Tehan said he was disappointed to learn former Prime Minister Scott Morrison had kept secret the fact he had sworn himself into multiple ministries.
"I was very disappointed to learn about the multiple portfolios," Mr Tehan said.
"The former Prime Minister has rightly apologised for the secrecy around this matter."
Mr Tehan said it was important the opposition and federal government worked together to ensure it wouldn't happen again in the future.
"I look forward to working with the government to ensure that the transparency mechanism is put in place for all future appointments," he said.
"I was very pleased to hear that the former Prime Minister has apologised individually to those ministers who were impacted."
Governor-General David Hurley says he had no reason to believe the decision by former prime minister Scott Morrison to swear himself into multiple ministries wouldn't be publicly announced.
In a statement, a spokesman for the governor-general said Mr Morrison's decision to keep the five ministerial appointments secret was a matter for the previous government. It comes as Mr Morrison resisted calls to resign from parliament following revelations he appointed himself to the finance, treasury, health, home affairs and resources portfolios between March 2020 and May 2021.
The spokesman said it was not Mr Hurley's responsibility to advise of the changes to the ministry.
"The governor-general had no reason to believe that appointments would not be communicated," the spokesman said. "Any questions around secrecy after the governor-general had acted on the advice of the government of the day are a matter for the previous government."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
