South Warrnambool Hurricanes win their first FIDA premiership with grand final win over Hamilton Boomers

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 22 2022 - 2:27am, first published 2:15am
CHAMPIONS: The South Warrnambool Hurricanes won the FIDA Western Conference premiership.

South Warrnambool Hurricanes team manager Jo Nelson says her side "should be really proud" after its historic all-abilities premiership triumph on Sunday.

