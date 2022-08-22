South Warrnambool Hurricanes team manager Jo Nelson says her side "should be really proud" after its historic all-abilities premiership triumph on Sunday.
The Hurricanes defeated Hamilton Boomers 7.8 (50) to 3.4 (22) in the Football Integration Development Association' western conference grand final, in front of a healthy crowd at Friendly Societies Park.
The premiership win is the South Warrnambool Hurricanes first and completed a perfect season for the side, which was undefeated from its six games in 2022.
"They all played really well, they were super excited about the game," Nelson said.
"It was a really tough match.
"The first half was really tough.
"Hamilton brought their A game to us as well and we knew they would be tough.
"In the end the Hurricanes just got it done which was great."
The Hurricanes had plenty of players available for the match however Nelson said the Boomers were "a bit depleted".
"It didn't stop everyone from cheering on the sidelines," she said.
"There was lots of great support up there as well."
Following the win, the Hurricanes headed to their club rooms where the celebrations began.
Excited players were presented with their medals and took photos with the premiership cup.
They will have their presentation night on Thursday at the club in front of senior players who will have the opportunity to acknowledge them for their success.
Nelson hailed the Hurricanes' team members for their commitment and hard work during the season, saying they "turn up to training no matter what".
"Damian works them pretty hard at training and they all just take it on board," she said.
"They all turn up with a smile and a cheers and were so pumped yesterday.
"We've seen a great amount of growth with all the players throughout the whole year.
"The whole team supported each other throughout the year and have really gelled as a great team unit."
The Hurricanes' team manager said players were already asking her when training started for next season.
"They're very keen for next year," she said.
Hamilton Boomers can hold their heads high after a strong season, which culminated in another grand final appearance.
They finished with three wins for the year.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
