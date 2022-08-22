The desire for justice to be served is perhaps one of the reasons there is a growing appetite for the true crime genre, according to author Vikki Petraitis.
Petraitis, best known for her bestselling book The Frankston Murders about serial killer Paul Denyer, and her first book, The Phillip Island Murder, will be a guest speaker at the Port Fairy Literary Weekend on September 2 to 4.
She will be talking about the true crime cases she has written about and her debut crime fiction novel The Unbelieved. The novel follows Senior Detective Antigone Pollard's move to the coastal town of Deception Bay.
A month into her new life, she is targeted by a would-be rapist at the pub, and realises why there have been no convictions following a spate of similar sexual attacks in the surrounding district.
As Antigone searches for answers, she encounters a wall of silence in the town built of secrets, denial and fear. The women of Deception Bay are scared, and the law is not on their side.
Petraitis said she used her experience writing about true crime when penning the book.
"It was a refreshing change to seek justice within the pages of fiction, because in real life, it's much harder to find," she said.
Petraitis recently visited the Warrnambool Library to talk to readers about The Unbelieved.
She said the fictional town in her novel was not based on any specific location, but was sure there would be similarities to south-west coastal towns.
"When you write fiction and have a town with good people and bad people, it's best to truly make it up because otherwise, people might start to say 'was she writing about me?' And the answer might be yes, but they'll never know for sure," Petraitis said.
Petraitis said the recent Kirkstall killings were a topic of discussion when she visited the city.
"This was a big topic of discussion at the Warrnambool Library when I visited," she said.
"It felt to me like it affected a lot of people. When people behave in this manner, it is incredibly unsettling for everyone."
Petraitis said she had dreamed of being a writer from a young age.
"As you get older, the only thing you have to do is find a genre that you want to write in," she said.
"I loved reading crime fiction like Agatha Christie and collected everything she wrote. When I sat down to write, I realised I knew little of the world of crime and criminal motivation so I started reading true crime to try and learn.
"Of course, I got hooked on reading true crime and it was a natural progression to want to write it."
Petraitis said she believed people had an interest in true crime for a number of reasons.
"Most of us live fairly sheltered lives," she said.
"When you think about it, crime is human nature to the extreme.
"It is also about survival and justice... or sometimes, outrage and lack of justice. But either way, it tugs at the emotions and helps people to understand what's going on out there in the real world."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
