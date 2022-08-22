A 33-year-old man from suburban Melbourne who smashed his way into an IGA supermarket to steal three bottles of non-alcoholic wine has a date with the Colac court.
Detective Senior Constable Rob Ashton, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said the man from Carrum Downs smashed his way into the Apollo Bay supermarket at 1.20am Saturday.
He said the offender attempted to break into the supermarket by smashing glass bottles from a bin against a window and when that didn't work he resorted to using a rock.
The man gained access to the supermarket liquor department and stole what he thought was six bottles of win, but three of those were non-alcoholic.
The man fled from the scene, police attended and the man was located nearby and arrested after matching the description of the person seen captured on CCTV security footage.
He has been charged with burglary, theft and causing about $1000 in damage.
The alleged offender was charged and bailed to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court on November 21.
"He was only in the supermarket for about 30 seconds and clearly didn't have time to check the bottles of wine that he stole," Detective Senior Constable Ashton said.
