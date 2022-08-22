Sixteen units and a 21-lot car park could be added to a Port Campbell motel if a $1.8 million expansion is approved.
A planning permit application for the 28-unit motel at 2-8 Lord Street has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
Advertisement
The development would occur on the existing site of the Southern Ocean Inn at the western-most part of the town centre.
The proposal comes amid a push to leverage economic development opportunities along the Great Ocean Road as identified in both the Shipwreck Coast Masterplan and Port Campbell Revitalisation Project.
It involves the creation of eight two-bedroom, single-storey units with a four-guest capacity on the existing grassed area to the north of its eastern wing. The existing outbuilding would be removed.
The remaining eight units would be placed south of the central wing on a raised floor in-line with the natural ground level (18 metres).
The expansion would also see the construction of a 200 square metre function room with capacity for 50 patrons.
The ancillary feature would be located east of the caretaker's house, staffed by the existing workforce. The reception building would be removed to accommodate this extension.
A 21-space car park would also be installed east of the motel's eastern wing and a loading zone has been allocated at the front of the site for staff and contractor vehicles.
While the motel is adjoined to the south by four residential lots on Hennessy Street, the application - by Myers Planning Group - specifies the development would not majorly overshadow or overlook the general residential zone.
"The proposal utilises (innovative) and sensitive building design to minimise the impact to the dwellings," the document states.
"The design allows for generous view-sharing and ensures that activity from the buildings is directed toward the north, away from the direction of the dwellings."
Corangamite Shire residents have until September 7 to have their say on the proposal before the council makes a decision.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.