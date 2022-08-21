Sheep farmers across the south-west are warned that cold temperatures, rain and north-west to south-westerly winds are expected during Monday and into Tuesday.
Areas likely to be affected include the south-west during Monday, before conditions extend eastwards on Monday night into Tuesday to also include the North Central and West and South Gippsland forecast districts and parts of the Northern Country, North East and East Gippsland forecast districts.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
Today will be cloudy.
There's a guarantee (100 per cent) chance of rain, most likely during the morning and afternoon, with possible small hail this evening and snow flurries above 600 metres.
There's a 75 per cent chance of 10mm, a 50 per cent chance of 15mm and a 25 per cent chance of 20mm.
Winds will be north-westerly 25 to 30 km/h tending westerly in the morning then moving to south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h in the early afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure to the north of Victoria, combined with an approaching cold front, are directing freshening north-westerly winds over the state.
The front will cross Victoria today, leaving a cold south-westerly flow in its wake on Tuesday.
Another, weaker front crosses the south of the state later on Wednesday, before another ridge of high pressure begins extending over the state on Thursday.
Portland is expecting a region top of 14 degrees on Monday, Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Colac and Mortlake 13, and Hamilton, Ararat, Casterton and Heywood 12.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 10 degrees, but felt like just 3.3.
For the week ahead - Tuesday a top of 13 degrees with showers (between 3-5mm), Wednesday 13 with more showers (5-8mm), Thursday 14 degrees, showers easing with a possible 1-2mm, Friday 15 possible shower (0-1mm), Saturday a cloudy 17 with a slight chance of a shower and Sunday a possible shower with an expected top of a glorious 20 degrees.
