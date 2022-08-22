The Standard

Lyndoch Living acting CEO Jamie Brennan takes action as Dan Tehan speaks out

Ben Silvester
Monique Patterson
By Ben Silvester, and Monique Patterson
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Immediate action: Lyndoch Living's interim chief executive Jamie Brennan is wasting no time fixing the many problems at the organisation.

Lyndoch Living's acting chief executive has found a range of issues at the embattled aged care service as the federal MP for Wannon calls for the organisation to appoint a permanent leader.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.