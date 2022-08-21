Koroit coach Chris McLaren wanted his side to take a moment after Saturday's final home-and-away game to savour a strong home-and-away campaign.
A 73-point win against Warrnambool solidified Koroit's position as minor premiers. The Saints suffered just one loss this year, against South Warrnambool on April 15.
McLaren said the focus had switched to finals "last week" but he still wanted to take a second to praise the group's resolve in the face of injury and unavailability challenges this year.
"Everyone is trying to finish top five, top three or top spot and get the week off," McLaren said. "We spoke about it before the game, and I was like 'well done, you've had a really good home-and-away season'.
"It means bugger-all in the finals but sometimes you move on from that without giving the players a pat on the back. It's nice to take a moment."
McLaren was pleased with his team's performance against Warrnambool, bar a short period early in the fourth quarter when the Blues kicked three quick goals.
Key position player Jarrod Korewha's return to the side paid dividends with five goals. Korewha spent four weeks on the sideline with a shoulder injury before his return was hampered by Port Fairy's forfeit and an ankle tweak last round.
Korewha started at centre half back against the Blues before switching forward to kick a flurry of goals early in the second to set up the Saints 40-point half-time lead.
With Victoria Park hosting the qualifying finals on Saturday, McLaren said he would scoop out Koroit's future semi-final opponent, while supporting the Saints' other grades in finals.
"We'll get a vision of the game and get to work on an opponent," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
