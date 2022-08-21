TEAM work was the key ingredient in South Warrnambool's 15 and under reserves premiership.
Roosters coach Peta van Bruggen said the 23-15 win against Warrnambool on Sunday happened because the players "trusted each other".
"It was a nervous morning but they have done a great job," she said of the 22-15 Hampden league grand final win.
"It was great to have the two top teams play in the grand final and they have been a tough team to play against all year."
South Warrnambool captain Paige Kermeen said it was an interesting battle.
"It's been exciting playing them all season; they've been the toughest competition," she said.
"Everyone always plays really well, everyone always plays their best."
Warrnambool's Olivia Cope was named best on court for her role for the runner-up team.
"South played a really good game and I think we did as well and I think South deserved the win," she said.
"I tried to stay really positive, being centre and wing attack I am all over the court."
Cope said she was proud of the Blues' efforts.
"It is a really great achievement for all of us. I have known the girls for so long and it's great to get here with them," she said.
"It's been a great year with them."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
