Former Rooster shines on VFL debut for Werribee

Former South Warrnambool talent Emmanuel Ajang enjoyed a productive VFL debut for Werribee on Saturday as his side inflicted a staggering 30-goal loss on Northern Bullants.
The smooth-moving midfielder - who has spent the past three seasons on the club's VFL list - broke into the side after a dominant year playing for Geelong West in the Geelong league.
The 20-year-old former GWV Rebels player collected 26 disposals, two marks and four tackles in a highly impressive performance as his side ran out 181-point winners, holding the Bullants goalless.
In Western Sydney, Portland export Jamieson Ballantyne impressed for Footscray against GWS, gathering 18 disposals, kicking a goal and reeling in five marks.
Ballantyne's Bulldogs won convincingly by 116 points.
Ex-South Warrnambool Rooster Marcus Herbert had 13 touches and a goal for Geelong in its 74-42 triumph over Port Melbourne. Former Portland Tiger Tanner Lovell also played for the Cats and had 10 disposals.
The season is over for Werribee, Footscray and Geelong who are all outside the VFL's top-eight after the weekend's final home-and-away round.
In the NAB League the Greater Western Victoria Rebels finished fourth after their 58-55 win over Geelong Falcons. The top-three sides earn a bye while the Rebels and teams five through to eight will play a wildcard round to decide the five remaining finals spots.
