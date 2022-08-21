The Standard

Former Rooster shines on VFL debut for Werribee

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 21 2022 - 9:10am, first published 9:00am
PROMISING: Emmanuel Ajang had a strong VFL debut for Werribee.

Former South Warrnambool talent Emmanuel Ajang enjoyed a productive VFL debut for Werribee on Saturday as his side inflicted a staggering 30-goal loss on Northern Bullants.

