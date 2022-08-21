There's no slowing down for Warrnambool multi-sport athlete Sophie Smith, after she won national gold with School Sport Victoria's under 12 basketball team during the week.
Smith played every game for the Victorians at Bendigo, where her side went undefeated from seven matches.
Advertisement
The youngster will aim to replicate that feat next month for high-level netball and basketball sides.
She heads to Wollongong early in September for the School Sport Australia 12 and under netball championships as part of the Victorian side.
Not long after she travels to Sydney with the Warrnambool Mermaids under 14s, for the Australian Junior Club Championships.
At the Bendigo tournament, which wrapped up on Thursday, the Emmanuel College student said she had a "lot of fun" and played "alright" as a guard.
"It was a pretty good quality of basketball," Smith said.
It was a pretty good quality of basketball. I'm very happy with it (winning gold).- Sophie Smith
"I'm very happy with it (winning gold)."
Smith's father Shane, a respected junior basketball coach, was impressed by the Victorian teams' showing and believed the carnival would be a "great learning experience" for his daughter.
"(It's) a different style of game it's faster, more pressure, all those sorts of things come into it," he said. "It's a really short time frame (to prepare). Six weeks of training beforehand and building the team together. They loved it and came together really well."
Smith was also exposed to world-class training facilities while she was with the team, which her father praised.
The School Sport Australia Netball Championships run from September 10 to September 16 while basketball's Australian Junior Club Championships are held from Sunday September 25 to Friday September 30.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.