The Standard

Junior Warrnambool basketballer Sophie Smith wins gold at national championships

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 21 2022 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMPION: Sophie Smith won gold with the School Sport Victoria under 12 basketball side.

There's no slowing down for Warrnambool multi-sport athlete Sophie Smith, after she won national gold with School Sport Victoria's under 12 basketball team during the week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.