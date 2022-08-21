KOROIT is celebrating its youngest Saints after they capped off a dominant season with the Hampden league 13 and under reserves netball premiership.
The Saints were 10 goals clear before Hamilton Kangaroos rallied to get within one in the final term at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Sunday.
Advertisement
But the Saints belied their years, showing composure to reel off the final seven goals.
Koroit co-coach Emma Arthur said the 22-15 victory was special.
"We are ecstatic. We're really excited for the girls," she said.
"They have done a phenomenal job all year. They finished the season with one loss so we were quietly confident coming into the grand final but you never know with a grand final, it could go either way and certainly Hamilton threw everything at us at the end.
"To our kids' credit, they hung tough and they were able to get to the end and get themselves a flag.
"(Co-coach) Carla (McInerney) and I are really proud."
Arthur credited the Saints' team work as their biggest asset while support from fellow leaders at the club helped their coaching.
"We've been really fortunate to have some great heads at training we could call on for tips and things like that which they might see that we don't," she said.
"We have each other's backs and it's been a joy to see them play all season and do as well as they have."
Goal shooter Arli Langdon, 11, was named best on court for her poise in goals.
The St Patrick's Primary School Koroit student said she was pleased with her team's efforts.
"It was intense in the last quarter and we knew we just had to keep going," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
MORE SPORT:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.