The Standard

Help for south-west farmers, ag shows on foot and mouth disease

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 20 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workshops will be held for farmers to help them safeguard their farms against disease.

Free biosecurity and traceability workshops will be held in Hamilton next month as part of an effort to help farmers prepare for any disease outbreak.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.