Free biosecurity and traceability workshops will be held in Hamilton next month as part of an effort to help farmers prepare for any disease outbreak.
There will also be a series of webinars held over August and September.
To help all livestock owners understand their traceability obligations and responsibilities a series of workshops that steps through the National Livestock Identification System will run at Hamilton on September 7 and 8.
During this free hands-on workshop, participants will learn how to use the system's database to record livestock movements, including property-to-property transfers.
Traceability and biosecurity requirements at agricultural shows, livestock events and rodeos will be covered at a webinar on 31 August.
Targeting show and event organisers, the webinar will cover identification system requirements and how to complete a sighted transfer.
For information about the vents or foot-and-mouth disease visit: agriculture.vic.gov.au/fmd.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
