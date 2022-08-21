Ciaron Maher enjoyed his most successful Melbourne metropolitan race meeting at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, led in four winners at the Valley and to top the day off, the stable had another winner at Randwick.
The Winslow training export told The Standard the four consecutive race winners at the Valley, Fast Witness, Mayfair Spirit, Mankayan and Bella Nipotina plus the victory by Impulsar at Randwick was a reward for the hard work put in by his staff.
"I've got to congratulate all our staff across our various stables," he said. "They all work long hours and do remarkable jobs. The wins are rewards for their works.
"It's the first time we've had four winners at a Melbourne metropolitan Saturday meeting.
"It's a special day for our stable and a great way to kick off our spring carnival hopes."
Maher said options were still open regarding which path Bella Nipotina goes down as she chases a win in the group one Manikato Stakes.
"Bella Nipotina is just a good tough mare," he said. "We've got a few options open to her but her grand final is the Manikato Stakes.
"She ran second in the Manikato last year. We really want to win a group one race with Bella Nipotina.
"She deserves a group one victory after a few unlucky runs at the elite level.
"A win at the elite level would certainly enhance her value as a broodmare."
Maher added Mankayan will be set for the Caulfield Cup after Saturday's win at the Valley but the imported galloper could have his next start in the Naturalism Stakes.
The addition of blinkers helped talented jockey Ethan Brown guide Fast Witness to victory in the McKenzie Stakes, according to Maher.
"We've know Fast Witness has plenty of ability," he said. "The first two runs put in by Fast Witness had been very good.
"His win at Cranbourne was good but we knew we had the blinkers up our sleeve so we put them on him today and they did the trick.
"Ethan has been doing a lot of track work for the stable over the winter months. It was great to reward him with the winning ride."
Fast Witness could have his next start in either the listed Elford Plate or the Caulfield Guineas Prelude.
The wins by the Maher-Eustace runners were shared by four different jockeys. Brown rode Fast Witness while Jamie Kah had the winning ride on Mayfair Street.
Ben Melham was aboard Mankayan and Craig Williams was on Bella Nipotina.
