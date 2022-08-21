Hamilton coach Hamish Waldron was most pleased by his group's efforts to move past recent results following their 46-point victory against Port Fairy.
The Kangaroos accounted for the Seagulls 18.25 (133) to 13.9 (87) on Saturday for their sixth win of the season.
"I was more proud they didn't throw the towel in when they could have after we lost those close ones," he said of losses to Terang Mortlake, South, Cobden and Camperdown in the last month.
The coach said some wayward kicking of his team's part, as well as Port Fairy getting away in the final quarter, limited the margin. Darcy Russell and Ethan Knight combined for nine goals for Hamilton, while Luke Barnes impressed across half-back. Under-16 player Jack Jennings made his senior debut and kicked two goals.
"He kicked a couple and didn't look out of place," Waldron said.
Port Fairy teen Radush Mohan kicked five goals.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
