North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie says the blooding of three debutants on Saturday was one of the better moments at the club in his four-year-tenure.
The Eagles handed under-18 players Seb Shiells, Lachlan Wines and Duke Bermingham senior debuts against Camperdown, with the trio all kicking goals throughout a 33.12 (210) to 6.2 (38) rout of the Magpies.
"It really made the day," Dowie said.
Dowie said Duke's goal, aided when older brother Jett blocked an opponent to allow Duke to play on, was another great moment for the Eagles faithful to witness.
The Eagles coach said while the contest wasn't the best preparation for a qualifying final against South Warrnambool on Saturday, his group's confidence and ability is where it needed to be at this point of the season.
"We feel like we have the right combination going forward," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
