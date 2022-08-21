Two up-and-coming Hampden league teams going at it showcased the possible rise for
Terang Mortlake edged out Cobden by a single point in the final round of the season, with Bloods' coach Ben Kenna pleased by the way his group finished their campaign.
"The last five-or-six weeks have been pretty strong," Kenna said. "Our ability in games in the last month, we looked down and out at times, but found a way to will ourselves back into the contest."
Kenna, who has yet to re-sign as coach next season, said the group's turnaround in the second-half of the season bolstered belief around what could be achieved in the future.
Five of the Bloods' six wins came in the second half of the season, while the club pushed top-two side South Warrnambool within 11 points last week.
Cobden coach Dan Casey was disappointed with the way his group's season finished, but insisted Terang Mortlake took their chances when it mattered.
"Terang moved the ball really well and you can see they've improved a hell of a lot," he said.
With Cobden up by 18 points at half time, Casey's side stumbled in the third quarter, kicking one point to the Bloods' 4.3.
"We didn't man up and just lazy," Casey said of the third. "I was proud how we responded in the fourth, I think we got back to a 10-point lead but Terang got their hands on a couple late ones to win by a point."
Will Kain (eight goals) was a focal point in the Bloods' forward line while Sam Mclean played his best game of the year in a tagging role. Allansford's Rhys Buck, who featured for the Bloods during the under 23 pre-season competition, was a final-round inclusion and among their best.
"We knew (Rhys') ability and talent and I thought he was really dangerous across half forward and when he went into the ruck for a first up game he took the game on," Kenna said.
Despite a losing result, Cobden finish the season in sixth ahead of Hamilton and Terang Mortlake on percentage, with Casey bullish about the Bombers' future.
"To finish sixth and challenge for a while there to play finals, we said probably sixth isn't good enough next year," he said. "Sixth is a fantastic result this year but the aim is to have a crack at finals next year."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
